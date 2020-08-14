Scott Brown hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Brown hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fifth. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Brown reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Brown at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brown had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Brown to 4 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Brown suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Brown's 184 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 5 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Brown's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.