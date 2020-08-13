-
Sam Ryder shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 83rd at even par; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Sung Kang, Brian Harman, Scott Brown, Patrick Reed, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ryder to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ryder hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.
