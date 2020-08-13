-
Sam Burns putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his round tied for 26th at 3 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chesson Hadley, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Sung Kang, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Sam Burns had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Burns hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
