Ryan Moore comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Moore finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under, Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Ryan Moore chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Moore had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Moore got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Moore's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 218 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Moore's 145 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
