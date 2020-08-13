Ryan Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Moore finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under, Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Ryan Moore chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Moore had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Moore got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Moore's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 218 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Moore's 145 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.