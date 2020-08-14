In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under with Harris English, Henrik Norlander, and Chesson Hadley; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; and Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Brehm's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Brehm had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Brehm hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Brehm's 77 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Brehm had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Brehm to 5 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 5 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 6 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Brehm hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Brehm to 6 under for the round.