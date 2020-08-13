-
-
Ryan Armour shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
Ryan Armour hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 91st at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Armour suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Armour at 1 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Armour hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Armour chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.