Russell Knox hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 133rd at 3 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Knox had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green seventh, Knox suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Knox's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Knox had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.