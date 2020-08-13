-
Russell Henley shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
Russell Henley hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Brian Harman and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Nate Lashley, Webb Simpson, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Henley had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Henley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henley at even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Henley's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
