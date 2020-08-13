In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman, Webb Simpson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.