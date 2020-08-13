Roger Sloan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 1st at 8 under with Tom Hoge and Harold Varner III; Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Harris English, Ryan Brehm, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, Bo Hoag, Scott Brown, Chris Kirk, Patrick Reed, Nate Lashley, Bud Cauley, Webb Simpson, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Sloan had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Sloan hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Sloan's 82 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 6 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 5 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Sloan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Sloan at 6 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Sloan hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Sloan had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 8 under for the round.