In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Robert Streb hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 76th at 5 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Bud Cauley, Billy Horschel, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Streb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Streb got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Streb to 1 over for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Streb's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Streb hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Streb to 3 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Streb went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Streb to 5 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 4 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 5 over for the round.