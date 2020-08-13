In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Robby Shelton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 38th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Bud Cauley, Billy Horschel, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Shelton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 53-foot putt for birdie. This put Shelton at 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Shelton hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

Shelton tee shot went 218 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Shelton to 2 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Shelton went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Shelton's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.