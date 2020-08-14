In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Rob Oppenheim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Oppenheim got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Oppenheim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Oppenheim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Oppenheim's 103 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.