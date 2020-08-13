-
Rhein Gibson shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Rhein Gibson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gibson finished his round tied for 126th at 4 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 6 under; and Tom Hoge, Brian Harman, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Gibson's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Gibson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gibson to 4 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Gibson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 3 over for the round.
Gibson got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 4 over for the round.
