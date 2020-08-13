In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 7th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Patton Kizzire and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Billy Horschel, Bud Cauley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Rafa Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rafa Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Cabrera Bello's 142 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cabrera Bello had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.