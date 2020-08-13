-
Peter Uihlein putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Uihlein hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Uihlein finished his round tied for 103rd at 1 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Sung Kang, Brian Harman, Scott Brown, Patrick Reed, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Peter Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peter Uihlein to even for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Uihlein hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to even-par for the round.
Uihlein got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to even for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
