Peter Malnati hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Harris English, Ryan Brehm, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, Bo Hoag, Scott Brown, Chris Kirk, Patrick Reed, Nate Lashley, Bud Cauley, Webb Simpson, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 9th at 4 under.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Malnati reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Malnati at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Malnati had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Malnati chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.