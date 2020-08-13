In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Paul Casey hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 26th at 3 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chesson Hadley, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Sung Kang, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Casey hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Casey's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Casey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Casey at 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Casey hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Casey had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 3 under for the round.