  • Paul Casey shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Paul Casey makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Paul Casey birdies No. 17 in Round 1 at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Paul Casey makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.