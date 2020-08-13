In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 3rd at 4 under with Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, and Bud Cauley; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; and Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Patton Kizzire's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Kizzire had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, he sank his approach from 171 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kizzire's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.