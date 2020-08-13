-
-
Patrick Rodgers shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 38th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Patton Kizzire and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Billy Horschel, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Rodgers's tee shot went 199 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Rodgers at 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.