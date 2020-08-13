-
Patrick Reed putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed sinks a birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Patrick Reed hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Reed finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under with Chesson Hadley, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Sung Kang, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, and Wesley Bryan; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Harris English and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Patrick Reed had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Reed's 75 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Reed had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Reed chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.
