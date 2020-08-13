-
Pat Perez shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
Highlights
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Pat Perez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Bud Cauley, Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-4 second, Perez's 147 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Perez hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.
