In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Nick Watney hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Patton Kizzire and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Billy Horschel, Bud Cauley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Watney chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Watney's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Watney's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Watney chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Watney chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Watney hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Watney had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.