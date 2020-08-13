Nelson Ledesma hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ledesma finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 6 under; and Tom Hoge, Brian Harman, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ledesma had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Ledesma's 160 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Ledesma suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ledesma at 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ledesma to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Ledesma hit an approach shot from 251 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Ledesma had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.