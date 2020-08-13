-
Nate Lashley shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 3rd at 4 under with Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, and Webb Simpson; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; and Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Lashley had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Lashley's 100 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lashley had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.
