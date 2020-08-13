Michael Kim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 151st at 5 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Sung Kang, Brian Harman, Scott Brown, Patrick Reed, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 4 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Kim chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.