Michael Gligic shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Michael Gligic hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 6 under; and Tom Hoge, Brian Harman, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Gligic's 128 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Gligic reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Gligic at 3 under for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Gligic hit an approach shot from 237 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
