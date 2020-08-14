-
-
Michael Gellerman shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
Michael Gellerman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Gellerman had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Gellerman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Gellerman reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.