Maverick McNealy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 69th at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Bud Cauley, Billy Horschel, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, McNealy's tee shot went 0 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, McNealy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, McNealy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved McNealy to 4 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 5 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, McNealy chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.