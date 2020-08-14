-
Matthias Schwab putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schwab finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Matthias Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthias Schwab to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Schwab's 131 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.
