Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
