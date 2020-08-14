In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Wallace hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Wallace's 110 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Wallace hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

Wallace tee shot went 227 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.