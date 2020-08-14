-
Matt Jones putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jones finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Matt Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Jones to 1 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Jones reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Jones at even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Jones had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
