Matt Every hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman, Webb Simpson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Every had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Every's 178 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Every to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Every had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 4 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 3 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Every hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 4 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 2 under for the round.