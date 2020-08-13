-
6-over 76 by Martin Trainer in first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Martin Trainer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round in 107th at 6 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Trainer got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Trainer's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Trainer's 107 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trainer to 4 over for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 5 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 6 over for the round.
