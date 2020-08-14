Mark Hubbard hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hubbard hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.