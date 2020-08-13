-
Mark Anderson shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
August 13, 2020
Mark Anderson hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Anderson finished his round tied for 54th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Brian Harman, Wesley Bryan, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tom Hoge, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Bud Cauley, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Anderson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Anderson had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to even for the round.
