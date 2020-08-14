Luke List hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, List chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, List had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, List got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, List hit an approach shot from 215 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 2 under for the round.