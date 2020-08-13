Luke Donald hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 121st at 2 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Donald chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Donald's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Donald had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Donald to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Donald's 79 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.