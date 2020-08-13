-
Lucas Glover shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Glover hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 32nd at 1 under Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under, Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under, and Andrew Landry, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Webb Simpson, Nate Lashley, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Glover had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Glover to even for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Glover's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even-par for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Glover hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
