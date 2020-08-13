Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Billy Horschel and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patton Kizzire, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On his tee stroke on the 418-yard par-4 first, Lee went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Lee's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.