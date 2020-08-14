-
-
Kyle Stanley putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Kyle Stanley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stanley finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Kyle Stanley hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kyle Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Stanley's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
Stanley had a 358-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.