Kristoffer Ventura hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Ventura's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Ventura had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to even-par for the round.

Ventura got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Ventura's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 36 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Ventura hit his 183 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Ventura to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to even-par for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Ventura reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Ventura at 1 under for the round.