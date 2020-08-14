-
Kramer Hickok putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hickok finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Kramer Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kramer Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hickok got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hickok's 172 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
