-
-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.