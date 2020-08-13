In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Tway hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 15th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, and Bud Cauley are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Tway hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.

Tway tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Tway's 102 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Tway had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Tway hit his 237 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 2 under for the round.