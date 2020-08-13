-
Kevin Kisner shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Sung Kang, Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kisner hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first. This moved Kisner to even for the round.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kisner to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kisner had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
