  • Keith Mitchell shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Keith Mitchell lands his 82-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Keith Mitchell dials in approach to set up birdie at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Keith Mitchell lands his 82-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.