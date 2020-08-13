In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 3 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 104th at 1 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Mitchell's 83 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even-par for the round.

Mitchell hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Mitchell chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Mitchell at 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

Mitchell had a 353-yard drive to the left intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.