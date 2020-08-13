In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Justin Rose hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 76th at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Webb Simpson, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Rose got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Rose's 97 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 3 over for the round.