In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Josh Teater hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Scott Brown, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Teater reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Teater at 2 under for the round.

Teater got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Teater's 135 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Teater had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Teater hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Teater at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Teater's 95 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.